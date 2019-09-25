Concho Resources (CXO) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lowered Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 10,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 33,224 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, up from 23,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 574,139 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 2.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 24,865 shares to 55,382 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.57 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 33,539 shares to 70,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moelis & Co. Class A (NYSE:MC) by 12,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,442 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

