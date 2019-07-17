Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Upped Its Position; Polen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 1.55 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,784 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 53,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 1.09M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,436 shares to 15,559 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,639 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 8,113 shares. 160,394 were reported by Axiom Limited De. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 329,223 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 39,022 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 3,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc invested in 9,045 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2,307 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.04% or 447 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 250 shares. Reaves W H & reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment stated it has 3.17M shares. Alps Inc has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

