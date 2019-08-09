Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Increased Position; Springowl Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000 as Share Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 22,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.15% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.41. About 4.66M shares traded or 107.23% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Sees RSP Deal Immediately Accretive to Key Per-Shr Metrics; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 680,870 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 13,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.30 million shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 30,700 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 218,986 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 117,218 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pdt Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 167,200 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 2.46M shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 31,798 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Techs has 0.03% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,809 are owned by Shell Asset Management Communications. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 36,156 shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 92,628 shares. Cambrian Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 36,479 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.06% or 891,417 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 3,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.07% or 2.19 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,827 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Cap Ca. At Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2,509 shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,922 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 500,285 shares in its portfolio.