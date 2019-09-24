Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Leucadia National Lowered Position by $4.54 Million; Whitebox Advisors Lowered Stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) as Shares Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 71.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 281,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 110,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 391,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1.67M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 44,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 49,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Automaker, supplier stocks slide after China’s retaliatory tariff threat, Trump’s increase – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 116,600 were reported by Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 38,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 44,269 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 37,543 shares. Sei owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 231,224 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 666,680 shares. Maverick has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 41,762 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 225,632 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Aristeia Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Principal Fin Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 909,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 16.87M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86M for 3.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 16.51M shares to 68.55 million shares, valued at $71.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 101,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Hi Crush Inc (Put).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Lc, a California-based fund reported 21,226 shares. Maryland Mngmt holds 1.03% or 84,489 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 9,713 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset owns 135,521 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 3,534 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sterling Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has invested 0.12% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Lp reported 1.74% stake. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 17,896 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Blair William Communications Il accumulated 0% or 5,346 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,682 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 473,244 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Helms Susan J also bought $49,084 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 8. Merriman Gary A bought $139,800 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81M for 24.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.