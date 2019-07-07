Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Great West Life Assurance Company Increased Position by $560,230 as Shares Declined; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 5,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,595 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.24 million, up from 114,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.93. About 1.03M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,358 shares to 10,391 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 176,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).