Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Cwm Boosted Stake; W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Declined While Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 4976.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,802 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 866,069 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.285. About 2.40M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. The insider KROHN TRACY W bought $460,000. Ghauri Shahid bought 7,000 shares worth $42,070. $51,000 worth of stock was bought by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7. 7,000 shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA, worth $30,380.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 32,542 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 149,299 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 5,273 shares. Aqr Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 535,437 shares. Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 217,037 shares. Denali Advsrs, California-based fund reported 288 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.91 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Federated Invsts Pa reported 131,593 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 504,062 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 104,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Finance LP holds 0.06% or 243,370 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 177,600 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Denbury Resources: Reviewing Its Q1 2019 Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Beaten Up Again Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W&T Offshore: Better Not Disappoint Market Even Slightly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17,320 shares to 85,710 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 6,234 shares to 967 shares, valued at $49,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 53,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,278 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Conning owns 3,640 shares. 75,940 were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 142 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sterling Invest Inc accumulated 5,788 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,805 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 20,000 were accumulated by Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corporation. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 11,315 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 276 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 278,901 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial stated it has 341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 201,899 shares.

More important recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline to begin line fill within a week – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.