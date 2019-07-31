Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding by $22.09 Million as Share Price Declined; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stock Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $479,800

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.39. About 258,462 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.15. About 407,205 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 3,360 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 6,802 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.05% or 73,577 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 11,819 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 7,744 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Lc. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 3,106 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Com holds 0.2% or 59,558 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.11% or 4.66 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 15,365 shares. 135,198 were accumulated by Victory Management. North Carolina-based First Personal Ser has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 712 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,144 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 215,100 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Halcon Res Corp.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,715 shares to 30,173 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 86,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) CEO Timothy Naughton on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parnassus Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 9.32M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 330 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.13% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 168,886 shares. First Manhattan reported 1,031 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 3,742 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp holds 30,730 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 391,421 shares. L And S Advisors accumulated 17,851 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 384 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,500 are owned by First Merchants. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 219,186 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 32,034 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Com stated it has 1,977 shares.