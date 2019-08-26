Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Boosted Stake; Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Position by $737,730

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 218,024 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 3,084 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 8,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.41. About 43,556 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 587,599 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,456 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $223,020 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Wednesday, February 27. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc accumulated 2,052 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 42,787 shares. Washington-based Glacier Peak Cap has invested 0.25% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 2.47M are held by Amer Century. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 37,809 were reported by Shell Asset Co. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 6,163 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Voya Investment Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 0.06% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 43,696 shares. Chevy Chase Holding invested in 0.08% or 167,271 shares.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.