Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Position; Ithaka Group Increased Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $2.81 Million; Share Value Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $258.54. About 796,639 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 3,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 15,676 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 12,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 773,268 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video)

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Concho Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,200 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 251,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,770 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.04% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 681 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated owns 341 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,309 shares. Carroll Associate reported 4 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 261 shares. 2,125 are owned by Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.11% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 4.66M shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 6,163 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.03% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 25,000 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership reported 141,843 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 42,800 shares. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 33,340 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.44 million activity. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5. 700 shares were bought by Helms Susan J, worth $49,084 on Thursday, August 8. 1,500 shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R, worth $104,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 119,580 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 20.08 million shares. White Elm Capital Ltd stated it has 4.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Bbva Compass Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Inv reported 1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 1.76% or 23,665 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nomura Asset Ltd has invested 0.46% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Investment Services Of America Inc accumulated 49,428 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.03% or 213,737 shares. Mariner Lc invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.89% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 183,900 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pdts Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 43,716 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares.