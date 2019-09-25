Concho Res (CXO) Holding Maintained by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,074 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 9,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.64. About 2.08 million shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 5,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 19,961 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 1.54M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Rev $947M

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 11,851 shares to 24,228 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,753 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. Schroer Brenda R also bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares. $139,800 worth of stock was bought by Merriman Gary A on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $49,084 was bought by Helms Susan J. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F.