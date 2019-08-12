Concho Res (CXO) Holder Westpac Banking Raised Its Position by $1.76 Billion; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Raised as Stock Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 10,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.33 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 15,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 71,454 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93B, up from 55,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 2.10 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,200 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 14,170 shares stake. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc owns 13,259 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has invested 2.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Cap Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 5,734 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 42,643 shares. Skba Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,476 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prtnrs. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 34,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 28,570 are held by Bailard Inc. Cambridge Tru Co has 309,455 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Sather Financial stated it has 136,193 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,730 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). American Century Companies reported 2.47M shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 3,200 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.35% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 49,212 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 60,060 are owned by Aperio Gru Lc. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Axa stated it has 207,401 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moore Cap Management LP holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 6,163 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 5,467 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 0.03% or 281,689 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc has 0.77% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12,119 shares to 667,390 shares, valued at $23.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 26,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,322 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concho Resources Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Whiting Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy stock plunges highlight energy sector selloff – MarketWatch” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho Resources raises 2019 production growth guidance, maintains capex – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.