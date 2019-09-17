Concho Res (CXO) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Increased Holding by $655,662

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 62,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 201,332 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77M, up from 139,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 2.44M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 12.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 46,817 shares or 4.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Com has 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York has 4.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares. 1,705 were accumulated by Reinhart Ptnrs. Palestra Cap Ltd Liability has invested 5.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana-based Lynch & Associate In has invested 6.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley & Assoc reported 209,893 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co invested in 5.55% or 60,180 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Communication holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,392 shares. Channing Cap Limited Liability Company owns 51,705 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa invested in 203,215 shares or 20.2% of the stock. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 32,149 shares in its portfolio. Swarthmore Gp accumulated 1.84% or 55,750 shares. 2.42M are held by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.44 million activity. BRIDWELL TUCKER S also bought $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, August 5. HARPER JACK F also bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, August 7. Merriman Gary A bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Helms Susan J bought $49,084.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 133,775 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $38.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,121 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).