Concho Res (CXO) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Position; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Market Valuation Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $7.15 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 16336.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 408,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 410,906 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.40M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 476,873 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Concho buys RSP Permian in $9.5bn shale deal; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 14/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Will Continue to Be Headquartered in Midland, Texas; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 51,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 310,332 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49M, up from 259,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $129.45. About 132,857 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-growing Home Goods Online Retailer Appliances Connection; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 41,840 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 65,334 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Proshare Lc holds 0.02% or 22,947 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,425 shares. Check Mgmt Ca reported 2.84% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 46,840 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,400 shares. 2 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Whittier Tru Com holds 2,650 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 4,150 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 8,568 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wallace Capital Mngmt holds 1.1% or 59,637 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 462 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 173,350 shares to 477,700 shares, valued at $41.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,300 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambrian Ltd Partnership holds 36,479 shares. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). First Mercantile Tru Company reported 2,519 shares stake. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 11,826 shares. Calamos Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Grassi Mngmt, California-based fund reported 5,225 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 67,692 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,354 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp owns 35,715 shares. 6.10M are owned by Dodge Cox. Harris Limited Partnership invested in 3.90 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 8,066 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.33% or 573,897 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 2,999 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 2.81 million shares to 12.72M shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,383 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.