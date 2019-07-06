Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 281.35 N/A -3.13 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 80.48% and an $22 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.