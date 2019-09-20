Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 235.84 N/A -3.13 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.81% and an $23.2 average target price. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 34.03%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.