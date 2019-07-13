Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We are contrasting Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 263.58 N/A -3.13 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.8 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 92.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.77% are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.