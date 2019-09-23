Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 238.44 N/A -3.13 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.2, while its potential upside is 114.81%. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential downside is -10.91%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 34.5% respectively. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.