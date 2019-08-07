Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.04 N/A -3.13 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 132.27 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 114.84% and an $22 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.62% and its consensus price target is $29. Based on the results delivered earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.