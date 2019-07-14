Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 263.58 N/A -3.13 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.58 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Otonomy Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 92.64%. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 98.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.