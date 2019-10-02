Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 171,414,728.68% -41.7% -36.5% OncoCyte Corporation 1,077,636,743.64% -113.2% -83%

A 0.83 beta means Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoCyte Corporation are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 202.10% upside potential and an average price target of $17.25.

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 31.2% respectively. Insiders held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 23.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance while OncoCyte Corporation has 28.26% stronger performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.