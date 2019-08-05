Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 231.56 N/A -3.13 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 94.99 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 109.72% at a $22 average price target. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average price target of $13.4, with potential upside of 182.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.