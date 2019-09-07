Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 217.85 N/A -3.13 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23.2 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 107.33%. Competitively the consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 92.71% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.