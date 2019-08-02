Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 252.50 N/A -3.13 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 10.45 N/A -10.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.10% and an $22 consensus target price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $160.2 consensus target price and a 154.53% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.