Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 226.52 N/A -3.13 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 28 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4. Competitively, InflaRx N.V. has 18.1 and 18.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 114.42%. On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 121.40% and its average target price is $6. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.