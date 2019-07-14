Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 263.58 N/A -3.13 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 92.64%. On the other hand, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 131.48% and its average target price is $50. The information presented earlier suggests that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.