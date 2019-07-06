Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 281.35 N/A -3.13 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.51 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 80.48% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.