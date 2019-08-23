Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

We are contrasting Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 220.34 N/A -3.13 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.58 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 120.44% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -11.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 46.5% respectively. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.