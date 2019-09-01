Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 228.77 N/A -3.13 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 118.47%. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average price target of $7.4, with potential upside of 72.49%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 60.9% respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.