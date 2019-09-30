Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,282,296.65% -41.7% -36.5% Axcella Health Inc. 110,014,306.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 260.00%. On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 328.57% and its average price target is $22.5. Based on the data shown earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 0% respectively. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.