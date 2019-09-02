Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Since Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.94 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.58 which is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.47% and an $22 average price target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 34.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.