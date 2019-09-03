Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 219.45 N/A -3.13 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has beta of -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Current Ratio is 20.4. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 118.47%. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 76.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.