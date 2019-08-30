Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 213.27 N/A -3.13 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.50 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 127.74% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.