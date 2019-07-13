Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 263.58 N/A -3.13 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 92.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.2% and 12.7% respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Competitively, 3.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.