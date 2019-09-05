Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 263.50 N/A -3.13 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta means Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta is the reason why it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$23.2 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 94.30%. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 282.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 30.8%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.