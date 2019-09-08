Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Comparison side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 217.85 N/A -3.13 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 107.33% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $23.2. Competitively the average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 160.26% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.