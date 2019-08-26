Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 221.22 N/A -3.13 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.99 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 119.56% upside potential and an average target price of $22. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -15.25% and its consensus target price is $11. The data provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.