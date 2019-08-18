Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparison side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.93 N/A -3.13 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. On the competitive side is, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 110.33% upside potential. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 83.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 58.9%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.