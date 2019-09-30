Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 17.69M -3.13 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,282,296.65% -41.7% -36.5% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Current Ratio is 20.4. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 260.00% at a $22.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.