Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparing side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 233.23 N/A -3.13 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 110.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.