Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 236.89 N/A -3.13 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 116.22% at a $23.2 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 51.2% respectively. 3.2% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.