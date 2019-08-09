Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 81.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.70% -36.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has an average price target of $22, suggesting a potential upside of 114.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.