Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparison side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 242.86 N/A -3.13 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk and Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 110.91% and an $23.2 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.