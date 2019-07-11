Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 273.05 N/A -3.13 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.86 shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.60% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.