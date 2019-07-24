Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 243.27 N/A -3.13 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

20.4 and 20.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 108.73%. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 87.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 4.6% are Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.