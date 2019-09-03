Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparing side by side

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 239.94 N/A -3.13 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.99 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.4. The Current Ratio of rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 99.82% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $14.33, while its potential upside is 27.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.