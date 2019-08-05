Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 232.89 N/A -3.13 0.00 Allakos Inc. 39 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 and a Quick Ratio of 20.4. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 110.93% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 97.4% respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.