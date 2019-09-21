Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 235.84 N/A -3.13 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 114.81% at a $23.2 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 46.2%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.