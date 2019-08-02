Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Price Declined While Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Position; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Price Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered Holding by $537,628

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 11,854 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 79,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, down from 82,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $199.85. About 8,784 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP holds 3,822 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 958,493 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0% or 28,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 40,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 10,672 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alps Advisors holds 56,590 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,431 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 1.18 million shares. Amer Interest Group holds 0% or 13,577 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 148,495 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 12,965 shares. State Street stated it has 389,291 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.46 million shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 743,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (Call) (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% or 52,925 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Oak Ridge Ltd has invested 0.88% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 124,512 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 38,116 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Voya Investment holds 0.02% or 45,357 shares. Security Natl Trust Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 100 shares. 5,466 were reported by Twin Tree Management L P. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 8.91 million shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 61,146 shares. Reilly Lc owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 625,836 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc reported 31,459 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). King Luther Mngmt stated it has 6,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Point Managers Oh owns 121,230 shares.