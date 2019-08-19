Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Increased Stake by $3.97 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Kynikos Associates LP Boosted Its Position

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $211.99. About 10.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 330,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 15,526 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 132,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 28,500 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 43,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 15,868 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp LP reported 214,369 shares stake. Virtu Finance Llc owns 11,839 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 31,900 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Alps Advsr owns 56,590 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 104,195 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 7,091 shares. Geode Ltd Llc holds 227,088 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,006 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 897,450 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Company stated it has 62,300 shares or 5.4% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,404 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 3.04% or 595,338 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Investors owns 12,695 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowling Port Management Ltd Com accumulated 96,268 shares. Massachusetts-based Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,381 shares. Capital Ca has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,877 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt owns 1,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Opus Management Inc has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Glob Lc owns 155,051 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio.