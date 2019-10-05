Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Shareholder Axa Has Increased Its Stake by $930,996 as Share Price Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $9.65 Million as Share Value Rose

Axa increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 278.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 77,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 105,483 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 281,007 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.85 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 03/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Advertisers Leaving Facebook for Snap (Video); 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 18,400 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,578 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of New Open Label Trial to Evaluate Once-Daily vs. Twice-Daily Dosing of CTP-543 in Patients with Alopecia Areata – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

